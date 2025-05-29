Ahmad Shah Club Win Spear-Throw Event

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A traditional spear-throw tournament, featuring 11 teams, has concluded in southern Ghazni province, with Haji Ahmad Shah Club clinching the title.

Director of Sports and Physical Training Haji Bilal Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News the event took place at the Syedwal Sports Ground in Waghaz district. A total of 44 players from Waghaz, Giro, and Andar districts participated in the competition.

He said Haji Ahmad Shah Club from Andar district claimed the first place with 48 points, while the Dr. Abdul Mateen team finished second with 44 points and Amir Sarhadi from Giro secured the third spot with 33 points.

“The event was organised to encourage athletes and promote traditional sports in the province,” Mujahid added.

Meanwhile, participants voiced satisfaction with the event and called for arranging more such competitions in the future.

Spear-thrower Mohammad Dawood said the sport had been passed down through generations in his family. He called for greater support to preserve and expand it.

He urged the authorities concerned to build standard facilities so athletes could train and perform in an enabling environment. He also sought opportunities to compete in international events.

Spear-throw is a traditional Afghan sport that remains popular in Ghazni and many other provinces.

kk