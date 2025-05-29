Afghan Delegation Attends 35Th Meeting Of RAME

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 35th meeting of the Regional Middle East Railway Assembly (UIC RAME), hosted by Iran, was participated by senior officials from member countries and representatives of the International Union of Railways (UIC), including a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW), said the Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Minister Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

In his address, Sahibzada highlighted Afghanistan's progress and activities over the past year in the railway sector, including ongoing projects, the increase in freight transit and future plans to expand the country's rail network.

He also emphasised the importance of regional cooperation, facilitating goods transit and Afghanistan's strategic role as a crossroad linking Central Asia with South and West Asia.

The deputy minister said:“Despite existing challenges in recent years, Afghanistan achieved significant progress in the construction, maintenance and management of railways. Key ongoing projects include the continuation of the Khaf-Herat railway track, surveys for the Mazar-Herat line, detailed survey and design of the Herat-Kandahar route, and the Afghan-Trans project. Technical studies to link Afghanistan to regional transport corridors are also underway.”

Haqshenas added that on the sidelines of the session, Deputy Minister Sahibzada met with Jabbar Ali Zakeri, head of Iran's Railway Authority.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation, particularly enhancing cargo transport through the Khaf-Herat railway and expanding future collaboration.

Afghanistan's active participation in the summit underscores its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and playing a constructive role in the development of regional transit connectivity.

kk/ma