Thousands Of Livestock Die Of Anthrax-Like Disease In Kunar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): A deadly disease resembling anthrax has infected approximately 350,000 animals in eastern Kunar province over the past two months, killing nearly 14,000 of them, officials say.

Dr. Gul Rahman Hananzi, head of veterinary health and services at the provincial Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, told Pajhwok Afghan News that about 60 percent of ruminant animals - including sheep, goats, cows and buffaloes - had contracted the highly contagious illness.

“In the past two months, this fatal disease has spread across various parts of Kunar, leading to the deaths of 13,884 animals, mostly calves, sheep, and goats,” he said.

Hananzi explained that the disease, locally known as Tabaq, was a severe and infectious condition in livestock. It causes high fever, ulcers in the mouth and on the feet, loss of appetite, and ultimately death.

He added that the issue had been reported to the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), expressing hope that vaccines would be delivered soon.

Meanwhile, livestock owners are calling on the government to provide emergency vaccinations to prevent further losses.

Lal Mohammad, a resident of Asadabad, said:“Three of my animals were infected with Tabaq. Two cows recovered, but one died. I urge the Agriculture Department to provide vaccines on time to protect our livestock.”

Obaidullah, from Watapur district, said three of his goats died due to the disease. He appealed for urgent support, stressing the seriousness of the situation.

“We are poor people. We rely on livestock products for our daily needs. Now our animals are being wiped out. The government and aid organisations must help us,” he said.

According to official figures from the Agriculture Department, there are around 600,000 ruminant animals in Kunar, with roughly 350,000 currently infected with the disease.

