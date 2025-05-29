Construction Ban Leaves Al-Biruni Township Residents In Lurch

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of the Al-Biruni township in southern Ghazni province say they are not permitted to construct homes or carry out any construction work on their legally allotted land, leaving them in the lurch.

The Al-Biruni township was established around two decades ago to accommodate returnees and displaced families, with plots of land distributed among beneficiaries.

However, all construction activities in the area were suspended after the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to power.

Haji Faheem, a representative of the township's residents, told Pajhwok Afghan News that numerous homes had been built in the area over the past 20 years.

“Now, the Islamic Emirate is not allowing anyone to construct new houses, which has caused significant problems for landowners and families hoping to settle,” he said.

Another tribal elder, Haji Hayat, said approximately 8,000 residential plots had been distributed under the scheme.

“Many people have invested millions of afghanis in building homes, markets and other infrastructure. If the construction ban continues, residents and landowners will suffer major financial losses,” he warned.

Some residents also say the ban has negatively impacted the local economy, particularly the construction materials market, and has rendered many labourers jobless.

In response, local officials say the suspension of construction is aimed at preventing illegal land occupation.

Dawar Mohammad Kakar, resettlement officer at the Ghazni Department of Refugee and Repatriation, said some plots, green areas, parks, and land allocated for schools, mosques, orphanages and other public facilities had been seized by land grabbers.

“No construction work will be allowed until a full investigation is completed,” he said, adding that a provincial commission had been formed to address the issue within the next two to three months.

Fazal Ahmad Madani, sectoral officer at Ghazni Municipality, noted that the township has now been incorporated into one of the city's districts.

“Due to the ongoing land disputes, the municipality is currently unable to deliver any public services in the area,” he added.

According to official figures, 7,750 plots were legally distributed in Al-Biruni Township. While some residents have built homes, many plots remain undeveloped due to the ongoing restrictions.

