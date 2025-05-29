90Pc Work On 2Nd Phase Of Qush Tepa Canal Completed

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): The National Development Company (NDC) says 90 percent of excavation and nearly 80 percent of the dam's construction work as part of the second phase of the Qush Tepa Canal has been completed, with the remaining set be finalised soon.

Naqibullah Arghandiwal, NDC spokesperson, told reporters in Andkhoy district of Faryab province that work on the mega project was progressing rapidly across various sections, and efforts were underway to complete the remaining parts as soon as possible.

He said 79.5 percent of the dam's construction had been completed, with the remaining work being carried out by skilled Afghan engineers in line with national and international standards.

According to Arghandiwal, work on 11 bridges along the canal is also underway, and the construction of additional bridges will commence shortly. These will help reconnect areas that were divided by the canal's development.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Miri, the site manager for the project, said domestic materials were being used in the construction and all engineers and workers involved were Afghan nationals.

The 280 kilometres long, 100 metres wide and five metres deep canal, fed by Amu River, will irrigate 500,000 hectares of land in northern Balkh, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.

The first phase of the ambitious canal project has been completed and work on the remaining phases is still in progress.

