Ghazni Families Reconcile, End 4-Year-Old Enmity

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Two rival families have reconciled in southern Ghazni province, ending their four-year-old enmity after mediation by tribal elders and religious scholars.

District Chief Maulvi Noorullah Atal told Pajhwok Afghan News the four-year-old feud had claimed one life In Saman Kala area of Muqor district. This hostility came to an end after mediation by government officials, tribal elders and religious scholars.

He said the elders and younger members of these families embraced each other in reconciliation and promised from now on they would not attack or take revenge on each other.

Tribal elders explained resolving such enmities and conflicts leads to unity among the people.

According to Bismillah, a tribal elder, the mediators decided that the killer's family would give the victim's family one million afghanis, four sheep, and four cars, so that no one would commit such an act again.

The government and tribal leaders should seek solutions to these problems through peaceful means, he added.

The families of Dr. Shah Mahmood and Abdul Qudous expressed their gratitude to the mediators and happiness that they are free from hostility and will continue their peaceful lives from now on.

In thisss enmity, a son of Abdul Qodous was killed after a clash between youths.

Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan takeover, the process of resolving hostilities is proceeding rapidly.

