Russian Trader Presents Emerald Investment Plan In Panjsher
PARAKH (Pajhwok): A Russian trader has presented an investment plan for six emerald mines in Hes-e-Awal district of central Panjsher province, an official said on Thursday.
In a statement, the local administration said Alig, a Russian gemstone trader, presented his investment plan in a meeting with governor Al-Haj Hafez Mohammad Agha Hakim.
Governor spokesman Saifuddin Laton told Pajhwok Afghan News the plan has been approved by the local administration and the Russian businessman is set to invest in six emerald mines in the village of Khunj in the Hesa-e-Awal district.
The governor explained he supports any legitimate and legal investment and is ready to cooperate fully to provide the necessary conditions, the report added.
According to the reports, Alig, expressing satisfaction with the existing security in Panjshir, said he would make his investment using advanced equipment and in a standardized manner, and he will encourage other Russian companies to invest in the province.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment