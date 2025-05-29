Russian Trader Presents Emerald Investment Plan In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): A Russian trader has presented an investment plan for six emerald mines in Hes-e-Awal district of central Panjsher province, an official said on Thursday.

In a statement, the local administration said Alig, a Russian gemstone trader, presented his investment plan in a meeting with governor Al-Haj Hafez Mohammad Agha Hakim.

Governor spokesman Saifuddin Laton told Pajhwok Afghan News the plan has been approved by the local administration and the Russian businessman is set to invest in six emerald mines in the village of Khunj in the Hesa-e-Awal district.

The governor explained he supports any legitimate and legal investment and is ready to cooperate fully to provide the necessary conditions, the report added.

According to the reports, Alig, expressing satisfaction with the existing security in Panjshir, said he would make his investment using advanced equipment and in a standardized manner, and he will encourage other Russian companies to invest in the province.

