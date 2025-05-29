48 New Telecom Sites Being Set Up In Paktia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): As many as 48 new telecome sites are being established in remote areas of southeastern Paktia province, an official announced on Thursday.

Acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Maulvi Najibullah Haqqani made the announcement during his visit to the province today.

He explained the decision to set up the sites was made after listening to people's complaints and assessing local needs.

He added that the installation of these telecommunication towers would significantly improve access to mobile and internet services in underserved areas of the province.

“My visit to Paktia is aimed to identify challenges people are facing in the telecommunications sector. Based on their requests and actual needs, I approved 48 sites today,” Haqqani said.“These are TDF (Telecom Development Fund) sites that will support all telecom networks collectively, which will greatly alleviate communication issues for the people.”

Residents of several remote districts in Paktia have welcomed the move.

Zarin, a resident of Chamkani district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that many residents in the area struggled with poor or no telecom service.

“In most parts of our district, networks simply do not work. We are happy that new sites have been approved and hope their installation will begin soon,” he said.

Another resident, Shah Wali, said that in remote villages, people often have to climb hills or walk long distances just to get a signal.

“If the Ministry of Telecommunications starts and completes construction of these sites on time, it will solve many of our problems,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, 44 new telecommunication sites will also be established in Paktika province.

