Farah Residents No Longer Buy Imported Flour

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FARAH (Pajhwok): Residents of western Farah province say they no longer buy imported flour after a flour mill started production in the province because of its high quality and low price.

A flour production factory started operating about three months ago in Farah. The mill buys wheat from farmers and produces 10 tonnes of flour daily.

Now, a number of residents say they have started buying the domestic flour and are no longer buying imported flour.

Abdul Sattar, a resident of Narmaki village in Pusht Rud district, said:“We used to buy Pakistani flour or of other countries, but now that this factory has been esablished, we are using Farahi flour. It is very tasty and the price is also good.”

Ahmad Gul, a resident of Khaki Safid district, who recently bought five bags of flour in Farah city, said that the locally produced flour had better quality compared to Iranian, Kazakh and Pakistani flour.

He said:“I bought five bags, they are both cheap and tasty.”

At the same time, Haji Kamal, head of the factory, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he invested $150,000 in the factory, which produces ten tonnes of flour in 24 hours.

He said he buys wheat from farmers in Farah and surrounding provinces. Ten people are working with him in the factory.

Meanwhile, officials from the Farah Department of Industry and Commerce say that if the electricity problem in the province is solved, many such factories will be established and people will be happy with their products.

Hafiz Shamsul Haq Ajmal, head of the department, said that the newly activated flour production factory in the province currently only meets the needs of Farah province, but if electricity facilities are provided, flour can be exported to other provinces.

According to him, if industrialists invest in any sector in the province, they are ready to cooperate with them.

Dozens of different manufacturing factories are currently operational in Farah and all use solar power due to the lack of electricity.

ma