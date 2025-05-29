Vendi360 By Primi Digital Redefines What Full-Service Smart Vending Can Be

MENAFN - News Direct) New York, NY | May 29, 2025 07:04 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Primi Digital, a trailblazer in hospitality and retail innovation, is proud to announce the release of Vendi360 , a next-generation platform that blends the best of Smart Vending Software and full-service support. Designed for today's fast-paced, design-conscious, and data-driven environment, Vendi360 is more than just a software-it's a complete ecosystem for smart vending success.

Unlike fragmented solutions that rely on third-party integrations, Vendi360 is engineered as a turnkey system that unites advanced Vending Machine Technology with integrated payments, tailored design, and ongoing customer service. From airports and college campuses to office buildings and boutique fitness centers, Vendi360 is empowering operators to scale smarter and faster.



End-to-End Payment Support: Accepts cards, mobile wallets, NFC, and more-streamlining transactions for the contactless era.

Custom Branding and UI Design: Fully brandable machines and interfaces to match your visual identity and elevate brand experience.

AI-Driven Inventory Intelligence: Real-time stock tracking, auto-replenishment alerts, and intelligent product mapping to reduce waste and downtime.

Actionable Analytics Dashboard: A powerful backend that lets you monitor sales trends, customer behavior, and machine health at a glance. Reliable 24/7 Support: Live support and technical assistance designed to minimize disruptions and maximize uptime.

“We envisioned a smarter, more intuitive vending experience,” said Yousuf Hasan, CEO of Primi Digital.“With Vendi360, we've created a system that doesn't just manage transactions-it enhances brand presence, drives insights, and simplifies every part of the vending journey.”

The rise of unmanned commerce is shifting expectations around convenience and personalization. Vendi360 meets those expectations by delivering elevated, modern vending encounters that adapt to location needs and user behaviors. Whether outfitting a micro-market or deploying dozens of machines city-wide, Vendi360 gives businesses a scalable, future-ready retail solution-without the overhead of managing multiple vendors or platforms.

Headquartered in New York, Primi Digital is a leading provider of hospitality technology and marketing services. Specializing in smart vending, restaurant software, and connected customer experiences, Primi Digital empowers brands with the tools to thrive in an increasingly automated world.