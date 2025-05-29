Generative AI And Its Economic Revolution: What's Next?
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$15.4 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$94.4 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 35.3% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments overed
|
Offering, Data Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China and India
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising demand for personalized content and experiences.
. Advancements in AI and ML.
. Proliferation of cloud computing and AI-as-a-service (AIaaS).
. Growing demand for automation across industries.
This report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
The global generative AI market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2023 and will reach $94.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period.
What factors are driving the growth of the market?
The global generative AI market is driven by rising demand for personalized content, advances in AI and machine learning (ML), and growth in video and audio content creation. In addition, the proliferation of cloud computing and AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) will also make generative AI accessible to smaller businesses, accelerating market expansion.
Which data type will be dominant over the forecast period?
Textual data types will dominate the market, driven by its widespread application in various industries, including content creation, customer service, and data analysis. The text segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by ongoing advances in NLP technologies and the increasing demand for AI-generated content.
Which region has the largest market share?
In 2023, North America had the largest market share in the global generative AI market. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rising adoption of technologies and significant investments in digital transformation across industries.
Market leaders include:
-
Accenture
Adobe
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Alphabet Inc. (Google)
Amazon Inc.
Anthropic PBC
Capgemini
IBM
Lumen5
Meta
Microsoft
Nvidia Corp.
OpenAI
Persado
Simplified (TLDR Technologies Inc.)
