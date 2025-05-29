Rio2 Virtual AGM Reminder
The timing and process for voting are described in detail in the April 17, 2025, Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to shareholders and meeting materials available on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at
VOTING DEADLINE
The voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Monday, June 2, 2025.
PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING
Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting in real-time online at by clicking “Shareholder” and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy. Duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting by entering an invitation code provided by Computershare before the start of the Meeting.
Voting at the Meeting will only be available for Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves may attend the Meeting by clicking“ Guest ” and completing the online form.
Rio2 recommends that shareholders log in to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the virtual Meeting start time to ensure connectivity.
Shareholders with questions about voting their shares or attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) may contact the Company by email at ....
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting virtually, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.
ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED
Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.
To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED
Alex Black
Executive Chairman
Email: ...
Tel: +51 99279 4655
Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: ...
Tel: +1 604 762 4720
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment