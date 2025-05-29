AMPECO And I-Charging Partner For Compliant DC Charging In The United States

- Jose Barbosa, VP of Sales North America

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software and i-charging, an innovative high-power DC charging hardware manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to deliver fully NTEP/CTEP-compliant charging solutions. While the partnership spans business opportunities globally, the compliance addresses United States regulatory requirements.

Integrating i-charging's DC hardware with AMPECO's comprehensive software platform supports Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in meeting the stringent regulatory requirements for commercial charging infrastructure throughout the U.S. market, with particular attention to California's enhanced standards.

The partnership addresses the now-implemented NIST Handbook 44 (HB 44) requirements for EV charging equipment across the United States. Since January 1, 2025, states nationwide have enforced these metering and pricing transparency standards, with California's CTEP program maintaining particularly stringent compliance verification.

"With regulatory requirements now fully in effect, CPOs must ensure their networks meet compliance standards," said Michael Greenberg, SVP of Growth at AMPECO. "As a trusted CPMS provider, we're fully attuned to the federal requirements that shape the landscape. Our cutting-edge solution is engineered to seamlessly integrate with NTEP/CTEP standards, guaranteeing a compliant and future-proof approach."

The i-charging DC chargers, which are already CTEP certified and now integrated with AMPECO's platform, feature advanced displays that deliver real-time pricing information, billing data, and payment processing. This ensures drivers are charged transparently for the energy they use, while enabling CPOs to fully meet key NTEP/CTEP requirements, including:

- Transparent display of all pricing tiers before charging begins

- Continuous display of pricing and running costs throughout charging sessions

- Accurate measurement and recording of electrical output in kWh

- Maintenance of pricing calculations even during internet connectivity loss

- Clear labeling of maximum power output

- Field-testable accuracy verification

- Comprehensive receipts that itemize all charging costs

Jose Barbosa, VP of Sales North America at i-charging, added: "Our blueberry DC charging stations featuring multiple charging ports combined with AMPECO's compliant software create a future-proof solution for the U.S. market. With extensive experience across multiple continents, we're bringing proven technology to meet the rigorous standards of the American market."

This strategic collaboration leverages i-charging's established presence across five continents and AMPECO's expertise in delivering hardware-agnostic charging management software solutions in over 65 countries worldwide. i-charging brings significant global experience from its market positions in Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Their DC hardware line ranges from 50kW to megawatt charging systems. The flagship blueberry DC stations feature up to four charging ports in a single unit, with developments underway to expand to eight ports and support for Megawatt Charging System (MCS).

AMPECO's software platform, supporting over 170 charging network operators globally, complements i-charging's hardware with comprehensive software platform capabilities. Fully compliant with NTEP/CTEP requirements, AMPECO's CPMS ensures network operators' conformity in meeting the extensive electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) requirements.

About i-charging:

i-charging was born in 2019 from the desire to create technology-based products, enhancing innovation, differentiation, design, and quality within the most sophisticated segments of electric mobility infrastructure.

Aiming to be a technological reference in the electric mobility sector, it believes in the possibility of achieving more sustainably by adopting new tools and methodologies and leveraging its know-how with global ambition.

For more information, please visit .

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit:

Media contact:

Maria Melo

i-charging

Marketing & Communication

...

+351 912 582 548

Dimitar Atanasov

AMPECO

+44 20 3878 4385

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.