Stronger Than The Storm Co-Hosts Hurricane Preparedness Event For Families With Medically Complex Children

Stronger than the Storm

Stronger than the Storm Hurricane Preparedness Event for Families with Medically Complex Children

Free Event for Families Set for Saturday, May 31 at University of Miami

- Dr. Kendra Van KirkMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stronger than the Storm , in partnership with the Global Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and UHealth/Jackson Holtz Children's Hospital, will host a free hurricane preparedness event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Christine E. Lynn Rehab Center, located at 1611 Northwest 12th Avenue (Entrance K), Miami, FL 33136.This event, which is free and open to the public, is designed for families with children who have complex medical needs, offering critical guidance and resources to help caregivers build emergency preparedness plans ahead of hurricane season. Attendees will hear from experts in pediatric medicine, child psychology, and emergency management. They will leave the session equipped with actionable tools to ensure continuity of care during and after disasters.“As hurricane season begins, the University of Miami Global Institute for Community Health and Development is proud to partner with Stronger than the Storm, UHealth/Jackson Holtz Children's Hospital, and Golden Hearts PPEC to host this important hurricane preparedness event,” said Dr. Kendra Van Kirk, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician and Senior Advisor for Community Engagement and Education at the Global Institute.“Families caring for children with complex medical needs face unique and often overwhelming challenges during disasters. Through comprehensive workshops led by experts, we are equipping caregivers with the essential knowledge and tools they need to develop robust emergency plans.”The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged. Media may attend event from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. only. Contact Lidia Amoretti, of Jackson Health Communications, at 305-801-6556 with questions.Register now:About Stronger than the StormStronger than the Storm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide kid-friendly resources for youth, caregivers, educators, and the emergency management community that cultivates resilience and brings awareness to the specific needs of kids when planning for and responding to disaster events. Stronger than the Storm provides tools, builds awareness, and bridges the gaps between the nonprofit, education, government, and for-profit sectors, connecting people and best practices across the United States. Learn more at .About the Global Institute at the University of MiamiThe Global Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is a prominent advocate for global health equity and humanitarian disaster relief. It helps communities and organizations build capacity in healthcare, disaster response, and community health.

