Simulated Emergency Exercise Conducted At Kolkata Airport
According to the statement, the drill was a part of the airport's monthly emergency preparedness routine and on Thursday it started at 3:48 p.m. under the direction of Airport Director P.R. Beuria.
"A hot fire drill is a full-scale emergency simulation where multiple agencies perform their designated roles as they would in a real-life aircraft emergency. These exercises are conducted to validate emergency response plans, improve inter-agency coordination, and enhance readiness across prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery phases," the statement said.
According to the statement, Thursday's exercise involved the participation of 16 Aircraft Rescue And Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel and nine Central Industrial Security Force Personnel personnel.
"The drill utilised two ARFF vehicles and two ambulances, with a mock aircraft crash staged within the airport premises to simulate a high-pressure emergency scenario," the press statement said.
As per the statement, the objective was to achieve the prescribed response time of 138 seconds from the initial alert and at the same time to ensure that the fire was brought under control within one minute, which is a vital benchmark in aviation safety.
"Continuous and rigorous training enables teams to meet these stringent goals efficiently. Kolkata Airport, under the leadership of Beuria, remains steadfast in its commitment to safety through realistic and high-impact emergency preparedness exercises," the statement said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment