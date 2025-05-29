Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peoples Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Dividend


2025-05-29 01:31:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WYALUSING, Pa., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.32 per share payable on June 30, 2025. The cash dividend represents an 8.69% increase over the cash dividend paid in the second quarter 2024. Dividend per share amounts reflect the 2 for 1 stock split to be issued May 30, 2025.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on May 28, 2025, is payable to shareholders of record June 13, 2025.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at .

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.

MENAFN29052025003732001241ID1109612349

