Bladex And Silver Birch: An Alliance To Expand Working Capital Financing For Businesses In Latin America

PANAMA CITY, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. - Bladex (NYSE: BLX ) and Silver Birch Finance (hereafter "Silver Birch"), an international firm specializing in the advisory and execution of working capital solutions, have formalized a strategic alliance aimed at expanding access to working capital financing for corporates in Latin America.

Bladex and Silver Birch have successfully completed programs with clients in various sectors in countries such as Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The collaboration between the two institutions aims to fill the gap in foreign trade financing in the region through innovative and flexible financial products tailored to current market needs.

The alliance is supported by Bladex's regional track record and institutional strength and Silver Birch's specialized structuring and execution capabilities.

"This alliance reflects our vision for the future: to offer financing structures that truly fit our clients' business cycles, improve their operational efficiency and drive their growth. At Bladex, we firmly believe that capital should be a tool for development in Latin America," said Samuel Canineu, Chief Commercial Officer of Bladex.

"Working hand-in-hand with a leading institution like Bladex is a great opportunity to accelerate our impact in the region. We share a clear vision: to provide businesses with access to working capital solutions that drive their development. This alliance allows us to reach more companies with agile, efficient alternatives designed to meet the real challenges of the Latin American market," said Manuel Buraglia, Managing Director for the Americas at Silver Birch Finance.

Both institutions share the vision that regional economic development is largely dependent on the ability of businesses to access flexible, timely financing that is aligned with their operating reality.

About Bladex

Bladex is a multinational bank founded in 1979 by the central banks of Latin America and the Caribbean to promote trade finance and economic integration in the region. Headquartered in Panama, with representative offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and an agency in the United States, the Bank provides financial solutions to institutions and corporations throughout the region. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX ) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for more than 10 years, Bladex has consolidated its presence in the international financial markets. Its shareholder base includes central banks, government entities and banks from 23 Latin American countries, as well as institutional and private investors.

About Silver Birch Finance

Silver Birch Finance is a firm that specializes in structuring, implementing and funding working capital solutions for global corporate clients. With offices in London, Miami and Mexico City, Silver Birch focuses on serving the entire client value chain with solutions that improve cash flow and respond to each client's unique needs with fast, transparent and effective execution. Since its inception in 2021, the firm has structured more than $2.5 billion. Its core product offering includes tools such as portfolio receivables monetization and inventory financing.

