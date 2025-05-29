Corelight Recognized As A Leader In The Inaugural Magic Quadranttm For Network Detection And Response

Placement reflects evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, the fastest-growing provider of network detection and response (NDR) solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Network Detection and Response 1. The Magic Quadrant evaluation assesses vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Corelight believes this recognition reflects the company's robust Open NDR platform including native machine learning integration and generative AI to improve SOC workflow efficiency, strong customer satisfaction, and strategic roadmap for addressing evolving cybersecurity challenges.

"We feel being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Network Detection and Response acknowledges our commitment to delivering industry-trusted network visibility and detection of advanced threats that evade other security tools," said Brian Dye, Corelight CEO. "NDR has emerged as a must-have capability of modern security operations teams to ensure comprehensive coverage for the complex cyber attacks more prevalent today and what those will evolve into tomorrow."

Corelight stands alone in its ability to democratize the defensive practices of elite defenders. Corelight received 98% recommendation rate from its customers according to reviews on Gartner Peer InsightsTM.

Corelight's Open NDR platform provides organizations with deep network visibility through advanced traffic analysis, behavioral analytics, and threat intelligence integration. The solution enables security teams to detect lateral movement, insider threats, and advanced persistent threats that often evade perimeter defenses. The platform's key differentiators include:



Industry-leading network evidence – Rich, actionable evidence with full context helps defenders understand attack vectors, spot lateral movement and reconstruct attacker behaviors with clarity and certainty.

Proven multi-layered detection strategy – Fusing machine learning (ML), behavioral analytics, curated signatures, and threat intelligence provides defenders with prioritized, aggregated alerts based on risk and expert-tuned detections.

Open source advantage – Built on an open-source foundation that is used by the world's elite defenders, customers benefit from curated community content contributions that help detect emerging threats faster.

AI driven acceleration – Integration of large language models and ML-based detection algorithms enables evidence-backed summaries, guided triage, and analyst-ready workflows to accelerate investigations without locking customers into proprietary platforms.

Flexible deployment options – With a strong and growing technical ecosystem, Corelight Open NDR can be seamlessly deployed in a wide range of architectures from cloud to on-premises to hybrid with integrations across the security stack. Leading customer support – An expert team of security professionals provides support and advice to customers from implementation and integration through the entire lifecycle of the customer relationship.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps buyers quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Global 2000 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely used open source network security technology. For more information, visit .

Gartner Disclaimers:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

