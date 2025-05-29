Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Announce New $1,000 Scholarship Opportunity For Maryland High School Seniors
BALTIMORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers announce the launch of an annual Education Scholarship Program , offering awards to graduating high school seniors attending a college or university in the United States in the Fall of 2025.
The scholarship program was created to ease the financial challenges many students face while pursuing higher education. Families often shoulder the cost of tuition, housing, textbooks, and meals, relying on loans or part-time jobs to manage expenses.
Essay-Based Application Focused on Societal Impact
Applicants must submit a 700 to 800-word essay in response to the following prompt:
What do you believe is the biggest issue or challenge society is faced with today? What would you do to attempt a solution?
Essays must present original, actionable perspectives on broad societal challenges rather than personal struggles. Each submission is expected to reflect the student's unique voice and demonstrate the ability to analyze complex problems while offering thoughtful, well-developed solutions. Grammar, insight, and originality will be key factors in the evaluation process.
Eligibility and Guidelines
The application guidelines are as follows:
-
Applicants must be graduating high school seniors attending a college or university in the United States in Fall 2025.
Essays must be between 700 and 800 words and address the prompt listed above.
All submissions must be received by July 15th at 5:00 p.m. EST
No applications or essays will be accepted via direct email. Applicants must complete the form provided.
Applicants must provide proof of enrollment.
Please do not use ChatGPT, or any other large language model tools to write the essay.
Winner Notification
The selected scholarships will be notified by August 15th, 2025, via email.
To Apply or Learn More
Visit the official scholarship page at:
About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers
Zirkin & Schmerling is a respected legal firm based in Pikesville, Maryland, serving clients across the state in vehicular accidents, dog bites, construction accidents, and worker's compensation claims. The firm combines strong legal advocacy with a deep commitment to its community. The Educational Scholarship Program aims to empower young people to pursue meaningful paths forward.
Media Contact:
Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers
1852 Reisterstown Road, Suite #203
Pikesville, MD 21208
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Attention: Bobby Zirkin
SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury LawyersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment