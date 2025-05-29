Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Announce New $1,000 Scholarship Opportunity For Maryland High School Seniors

BALTIMORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers announce the launch of an annual Education Scholarship Program , offering awards to graduating high school seniors attending a college or university in the United States in the Fall of 2025.

The scholarship program was created to ease the financial challenges many students face while pursuing higher education. Families often shoulder the cost of tuition, housing, textbooks, and meals, relying on loans or part-time jobs to manage expenses.

Essay-Based Application Focused on Societal Impact

Applicants must submit a 700 to 800-word essay in response to the following prompt:

What do you believe is the biggest issue or challenge society is faced with today? What would you do to attempt a solution?

Essays must present original, actionable perspectives on broad societal challenges rather than personal struggles. Each submission is expected to reflect the student's unique voice and demonstrate the ability to analyze complex problems while offering thoughtful, well-developed solutions. Grammar, insight, and originality will be key factors in the evaluation process.

Eligibility and Guidelines

The application guidelines are as follows:



Applicants must be graduating high school seniors attending a college or university in the United States in Fall 2025.

Essays must be between 700 and 800 words and address the prompt listed above.

All submissions must be received by July 15th at 5:00 p.m. EST

No applications or essays will be accepted via direct email. Applicants must complete the form provided.

Applicants must provide proof of enrollment. Please do not use ChatGPT, or any other large language model tools to write the essay.

Winner Notification

The selected scholarships will be notified by August 15th, 2025, via email.

To Apply or Learn More

Visit the official scholarship page at:



About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Zirkin & Schmerling is a respected legal firm based in Pikesville, Maryland, serving clients across the state in vehicular accidents, dog bites, construction accidents, and worker's compensation claims. The firm combines strong legal advocacy with a deep commitment to its community. The Educational Scholarship Program aims to empower young people to pursue meaningful paths forward.

Media Contact:

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

1852 Reisterstown Road, Suite #203

Pikesville, MD 21208

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Attention: Bobby Zirkin

SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED