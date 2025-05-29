Vizgen And Hamamatsu Partner To Streamline Spatial Biology Workflows

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizgen, Inc., a life sciences company advancing spatial multi-omics, today announced a strategic partnership with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a global leader in optical imaging technology. This collaboration integrates Hamamatsu's MoxiePlexTM multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) imaging system with Vizgen's pathology-grade reagent and assay portfolio, delivering a seamless end-to-end solution designed to bring multiplexed biomarker detection into new translational and clinical research applications.

The partnership aims to eliminate common barriers in multiplex assay development − streamlining validation, simplifying workflow integration, and enabling researchers to focus on acquiring high-fidelity biological insights. By combining cutting-edge imaging with highly adaptable multiplex assays, this partnership will offer a joint solution designed to scale with customer needs and facilitate the transition from research to clinical impact.

"Partnerships like this are essential to push the field of multiplex immunofluorescence forward and bring advanced imaging technologies closer to clinical relevance," said Toshimichi Ishizuka, Director of the Systems Division at Hamamatsu Photonics. "By integrating our hardware with Ultivue's versatile chemistry, we're offering a solution that's not only powerful but practical for real-world use."

The MoxiePlexTM platform offers up to 9-color imaging with high throughput capacity with up to 60 slides per run − designed for high-volume laboratories. Vizgen's InSituPlex® assays enable rapid deployment of custom research panels with pre-validated biomarkers, minimizing time-to-data while maintaining exceptional specificity and reproducibility. Together, these technologies empower research labs to build and refine multiplex assays with greater speed and confidence.

Vizgen and Hamamatsu plan to combine their expertise through validated InSituPlex panels, coupled with MoxiePlex, as an integrated multiplexed proteomic biomarker offering capable of multi-site deployments for translational research and clinical research applications. Among the first use cases for this integrated solution is the deployment of mIF panels for clinically relevant research on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) specimens.

Rob Carson, Chief Executive Officer at Vizgen, said, "Our partnership with Hamamatsu brings together two technology leaders with the same, shared vision for impact in translational research and beyond. Through uniting competencies in automated imaging and protein assay engineering, we can deliver sample-to-answer insights and together serve more customers in their science."

About Vizgen®

Vizgen is at the forefront of spatial biology and multi-omics innovation. Through its pioneering MERFISH technology and MERSCOPE® Platform for in situ single-cell spatial genomics and its high-fidelity InSituPlex® protein assays and AI-driven STARVUETM spatial image analysis technology, Vizgen delivers unmatched tools that enable researchers to uncover deep insights into human biology and achieve breakthroughs in understanding mechanisms of complex diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. InSituPlex® and InSituPlex® are for research use only. Vizgen is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and can be found online at and . Connect on social media Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics is a global photonics technology leader offering cutting-edge imaging and optical systems. Its MoxiePlex TM system, a 9-color multiplex immunofluorescence imaging platform, is designed to advance spatial proteomics from research to the clinic-starting with immuno-oncology and expanding into broader translational pathology applications. MoxiePlex system is for research use only.

SOURCE Hamamatsu Corporation

