Artel Launches Innovative SDI-Host SFP Module: An SDI-To-IP/Ethernet Gateway Using SMPTE ST2110 Or ST2022-6

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The FL-ST2110-SFP enables broadcasters and media professionals to convert and transmit uncompressed video, audio, and ancillary data to IP networks with ultra-low latency and high reliability

Patton... Let's Connect!



HUDSON, Mass. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artel Video-a brand of Patton and maker of Media Transport Products -announces the launch of the FL-ST2110-SFP , a Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) module designed for SDI media conversion and/or transport to IP using ST2110 or ST2022-6.

Direct Plug-in. Artel's new FiberLink SDI Video-to-ST2110/ST2022-6 Gateway SFP Module plugs directly into SDI-Host SFP slots.

IP Encapsulation. The module directly encapsulates and de-encapsulates SDI to Ethernet/SMPTE ST2110 for IP integration and media transport.

Compact Design. The FL-ST2110-SFP features a compact design that allows seamless integration into existing infrastructures, facilitating the transition to IP-based workflows.

Key features of the FL-ST2110-SFP include:



SFP plugs directly into SDI SFP Hosts for flexible deployment.

Compliance with SMPTE ST 2110 and ST2022-6 standards for professional media over managed IP networks.

Support for uncompressed video, audio, and ancillary data.

Ultra-low latency for real-time applications.

“Clean Switch” feature facilitates switching between video sources without artifacts.

A“Frame Synch” feature enables PTP frame synchronization at the source or at the point of encapsulation. High reliability and performance for mission-critical environments.



First Move. “The FL-ST2110-SFP is Patton's 'first-move' since acquiring Artel and it represents a step towards Patton's vision of an All-IP Media Broadcast network,” said Paul Seiden, Patton's Sales Director for Media Transport Products.

“Patton seeks to help broadcasters modernize their infrastructure without compromising performance,” said Burton Patton, Patton Chief Revenue Officer.“This little SFP is one such help. There is much more to come.”

The FL-ST2110-SFP is now available through Patton's global network of distributors and resellers.

For more information , visit /.

In related news, Patton recently announced the new Tone Commander TC7910 secure SIP Phone that offers three switched gigabit Ethernet ports.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned manufacturer of networking and communications technology, offering a wide range of solutions including VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless, and fiber optic products

Let's Connect!

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | ...



A video accompanying this announcement is available at