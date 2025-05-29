Community Comes First As The Union Bank Co. Hosts Annual Summer Event

Free community event features family activities and food drive for People In Need of Delaware County

- Swati GoyalCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Union Bank Company is inviting families across Delaware County, Franklin County, and beyond to join the summer kickoff event of the season. The fourth annual 'Party in the Parking Lot' will take place Friday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the bank's Lewis Center branch, located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, OH 43015.This free community celebration includes family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon animals, and the opportunity for kids to explore emergency vehicles in a hands-on "touch-a-truck" experience. Guests can enjoy complimentary lunch and giveaways, with a live DJ and entertainment provided by Sunny 95.“This event is our way of saying thank you to the community,” said Swati Goyal, Lewis Center branch manager at The Union Bank Co.“We're proud to bring families together for a fun and kid-friendly afternoon.” The event is community-focused with local businesses bringing samples and free giveaways for all to enjoy.Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit People In Need, Inc. (PIN) of Delaware County , a local nonprofit providing emergency assistance to area residents. Collection bins will be available on-site.The event has steadily grown over the past three years, attracting families from Delaware, Lewis Center, Polaris, and the greater Columbus area. This year's lineup offers a mix of entertainment, community connection, and charitable giving, making it a standout event to mark the start of summer.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at .###Photo and interview opportunities are available during the event. To coordinate coverage, contact Brittany Bowen.

Brittany Bowen

BPR International

+1 614-226-9542

...rnational

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.