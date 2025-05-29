Santa Clara Family Health Plan Hosts Successful Older Adult Resource Fair May 17

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are proud to celebrate, recognize, and support the diverse aging population in our communities with this free Older Adult Resource Fair," said Dr. Ria Paul, SCFHP Chief Medical Officer and practicing geriatrician. "Growing older does not necessarily mean that activities from your youth are off-limits. On the contrary, with the appropriate mental and physical health choices, you can stay active as you age."

This year's event, which carried the theme "Flip the Script on Aging," was anchored by a presentation and demonstrations from Collin Bruce, cofounder and CEO of Community Cycles of California (CCoCA). Bruce shared his lived experience and speaking about how people his age can still cycle, go out, and live their passions despite growing older.

"The question is how can we age gracefully," said Bruce, who is 75. "Riding gives me that vehicle. Being mobile on a bike is an interesting way to see life and be in nature. It's how I've survived my old age."

Bruce cofounded CCoCA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in 2017 after retiring from a career in tech following a serious health challenge. Since then, his organization has provided free bikes, bike repairs, and job training to improve people's mobility and independence.

In addition to Bruce's presentation, participants were treated to a free resource fair featuring information booths from many of SCFHP's trusted health and wellness partners. A healthy cooking demonstration, presented by Chef Paul Ladewig of Nutrition Therapy Essentials, health screenings, and workshops also took place.

SCFHP is proud to honor and support the Older Adults Month movement, which encourages and celebrates societal contributions by our elders, highlights healthy aging trends, and reaffirms SCFHP's commitment to serving older adults.

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 295,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit .

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan Community Resource Center

Named after a local community leader and social justice advocate, the Santa Clara Family Health Plan Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center (CRC) is a convenient, welcoming and safe space committed to advancing the health of SCFHP members and East San José residents. In collaboration with community partners, the Center offers community-responsive and culturally competent health and wellness programs that expand access to resources and promotes SCFHP's vision: health for all.

SOURCE Santa Clara Family Health Plan