TRC Ranked #6 In Environment Analyst's U.S. Environmental And Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment
The report identifies the key players in the U.S. environmental & sustainability (E&S) consulting market by E&S consulting revenue.
WINDSOR, Conn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, ranked #6 in Environment Analyst's U.S. Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment.
The report, researched and curated by Environment Analyst , provides critical insights into market dynamics, industry rankings, revenue breakdowns, M&A activity and forecasted growth.
"Earning the #6 spot reflects TRC's commitment to creating new pathways for our clients to thrive in a rapidly changing environment," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "It's an honor for our team and a testament to the impact we can have as we make the Earth a better place to live."
The report is based on data from 27 leading U.S. E&S consulting firms that account for 80 percent of the total U.S. market, with a combined revenue of $18.9bn in 2023.
The data featured in the report for the U.S. top 27 leading companies is based on figures for their financial year ending in 2023 (2024 for the companies with FY ending in March).
About TRC Companies
TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies and follow us on LinkedIn.
