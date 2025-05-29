THE TONY AWARDS & CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY PRESENT THE 2025 EXCELLENCE IN THEATRE EDUCATION AWARD TO GARY EDWIN ROBINSON OF BROOKLYN, N.Y.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Robinson has been a champion for expanding access to an education in the arts for all students, often bridging the gap for underserved communities. He has inspired his students to set goals beyond the stage and to imagine greater possibilities for their futures by highlighting the value of higher education.

He has developed programming opportunities to expose students to real-world opportunities and art. Through the Career and Technical Education pathway, students can shadow Broadway professionals, gaining technical and soft skills and confidence to pursue careers in theatre or whatever industry their passions lead. He has also collaborated with other programs to take students to see on and off-Broadway shows, feature films and even college tours.

"Edwin's dedication to empowering the next generation of artists, both on and off the stage, is both profound and inspiring," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "Carnegie Mellon University is thrilled to help recognize his impact in arts education and to celebrate his record of equipping students with the skills, confidence and community needed for lifelong success."

The Excellence in Theatre Education Award recognizes a K-12 theatre educator in the U.S. who has demonstrated exemplary impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession. Robinson will receive $10,000 for the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn and tickets to The Tony Awards and Gala. Robinson's students will also receive a visiting Master Class taught by CMU Drama professors.

"Edwin not only delivers a powerful arts curriculum in the classroom, but he also brings students to meet the arts where they live onstage, backstage, in the community and in the world," said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "We're thrilled to celebrate Edwin's commitment and accomplishments with the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award."

Robinson attended P.S. 147 Elementary School and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, focusing on music and art. He played the flute and was a second baritone in the school's choir. Robinson went on to the Dance Theatre of Harlem and then to Howard University, where he earned his BFA in theatre education.

"I get up and go to work, but it's theatre to me," Robinson said. "It's very special when you see talent in young people, and they go on to colleges and universities to major in theatre arts. I knew from an early age this is what I wanted to do, and I want to help others find their way."

