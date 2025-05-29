AF Group Announces Executive Promotions

LANSING, Mich., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is pleased to announce several executive promotions, reflecting the strong leadership that continues to drive the success of the organization. These include:



Patrick Stewart , vice president of Business Performance and Strategy -- promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Olivia Rogers , managing director, Reinsurance and Analytics -- promoted to vice president and Chief Risk Officer Jason Foreman, divisional director of Binding -- promoted to vice president, Binding in the Specialty Lines division

"AF Group is a leading force in the property and casualty space, and these promotions build on the strength, expertise and creativity of key leaders to support our significant growth and transformation as an organization," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "I'm excited these individuals will help us continue to lead, innovate and redefine our business toward a successful future."

Patrick Stewart has more than 30 years of experience spanning corporate accounting and finance, insurance and strategic leadership. He began his career in financial services at KPMG and later joined AmeriTrust Group, holding several financial leadership roles. Following AF Group's acquisition of AmeriTrust in 2023, Stewart helped manage the successful integration of the two organizations. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

With two decades of experience across property, casualty and workers' compensation lines, Olivia Rogers joined AF Group in 2019, having previously served as vice president of JLT Reinsurance. She earned an MBA in investment management from Drexel University and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and Spanish from Colgate University. Rogers holds Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations.

Jason Foreman has more than 15 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry, specializing in Underwriting, Product Management and Business Development. He has served in various leadership roles within Century Insurance Group. Foreman earned an MBA from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree in psychology and history from Miami University of Ohio, and he holds Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and Associate in General Insurance (AINS) designations.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup . © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup

SOURCE AF Group

