AF Group Announces Executive Promotions
LANSING, Mich., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is pleased to announce several executive promotions, reflecting the strong leadership that continues to drive the success of the organization. These include:
-
Patrick Stewart , vice president of Business Performance and Strategy -- promoted to Chief Financial Officer
Olivia Rogers , managing director, Reinsurance and Analytics -- promoted to vice president and Chief Risk Officer
Jason Foreman, divisional director of Binding -- promoted to vice president, Binding in the Specialty Lines division
"AF Group is a leading force in the property and casualty space, and these promotions build on the strength, expertise and creativity of key leaders to support our significant growth and transformation as an organization," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "I'm excited these individuals will help us continue to lead, innovate and redefine our business toward a successful future."
Patrick Stewart has more than 30 years of experience spanning corporate accounting and finance, insurance and strategic leadership. He began his career in financial services at KPMG and later joined AmeriTrust Group, holding several financial leadership roles. Following AF Group's acquisition of AmeriTrust in 2023, Stewart helped manage the successful integration of the two organizations. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University.
With two decades of experience across property, casualty and workers' compensation lines, Olivia Rogers joined AF Group in 2019, having previously served as vice president of JLT Reinsurance. She earned an MBA in investment management from Drexel University and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and Spanish from Colgate University. Rogers holds Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations.
Jason Foreman has more than 15 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry, specializing in Underwriting, Product Management and Business Development. He has served in various leadership roles within Century Insurance Group. Foreman earned an MBA from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree in psychology and history from Miami University of Ohio, and he holds Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and Associate in General Insurance (AINS) designations.
About AF Group
AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup . © AF Group.
Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup
SOURCE AF GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment