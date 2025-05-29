IQST - IQSTEL Sparks Rapid Global Fintech Expansion With Globetopper Acquisition -- Fast-Tracking $1 Billion Growth Plan

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) , a rapidly expanding multinational leader in telecommunications and emerging technologies, proudly announces the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of GlobeTopper (GlobeTopper ) - a dynamic fintech innovator with operations across America, Europe, and Africa . The transaction becomes effective July 1, 2025 , marking a transformative milestone in IQSTEL's journey toward becoming a $1 billion revenue corporation .

This milestone follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on March 21, 2025 , and reinforces IQSTEL's strategic vision to scale its high-tech fintech footprint globally .

GlobeTopper's Vision and Forecasts

GlobeTopper's strong market positioning is evident in its current standalone performance - planning to generate over $65 million in profitable revenue in 2025 alone. Its financial outlook for the next three years reflects steady growth and operational momentum.

Strategic Vision: A Masterpiece Commercial Move

IQSTEL's decision to acquire GlobeTopper is rooted in a bold and deliberate strategic vision.

"We didn't just acquire a company-we partnered with a growth engine," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL.

"Our goal is to take GlobeTopper's innovative fintech products and services and scale them globally through IQSTEL's powerful commercial platform - which already reaches over 600 of the largest telecom operators around the world ."

In parallel, GlobeTopper's existing client base - including prominent multinational brands - opens the door for IQSTEL to expand its reach into new sectors , allowing deeper penetration into the enterprise and global brand markets.

"We believe the potential for growth is massive," Iglesias continued. "This isn't just an acquisition - it's a masterpiece commercial move that brings together two agile organizations and sets the stage for something extraordinary."

Together, IQSTEL and GlobeTopper will lead the next wave of convergence between fintech and telecommunications in high-value markets across Africa, Europe, and the Americas .

Strategic Synergy and Ongoing Leadership

As part of the transaction, Craig Span will continue in his role as CEO of GlobeTopper , ensuring leadership continuity and seamless integration into IQSTEL's Fintech Division.

"This partnership with IQSTEL marks a new era for GlobeTopper," said Craig Span, CEO of GlobeTopper.

"We're incredibly excited to join forces with a Nasdaq-listed company that shares our vision, values, and ambition. With IQSTEL's support, we're ready to fast-track our growth and become a major player in the global fintech space."

GlobeTopper will collaborate with GlobalMoneyOne , co-developing a 3-year business plan to position itself as a top-tier player in the global fintech ecosystem .

Accelerating Toward $1 Billion

"We've helped subsidiaries scale before, and we're doing it again with GlobeTopper," said Iglesias.

"This deal puts us firmly on track to reach a $400 million revenue run rate and achieve our targeted 80% telecom / 20% tech revenue mix by the end of this year."

This acquisition strengthens IQSTEL's position as a high-margin, tech-focused growth platform , advancing its $1 billion revenue goal by 2027.

Transaction Highlights

The transaction is valued at up to $700,000 , structured to align performance with shareholder value:



$200,000 in staged cash payments

$500,000 in restricted IQSTEL common stock, issued at a 20% discount to the 5-day VWAP prior to closing

Performance-based Earn-Outs :



50% of EBITDA growth in Year 1 (paid in IQSTEL shares)



50% of EBITDA growth in Year 2 (paid in IQSTEL shares) Earn-out shares priced at a 20% discount to the higher of the 5-day VWAP.

Additionally, IQSTEL plans to invest up to $1.2 million over the next 2 years to accelerate GlobeTopper's growth and product roadmap. This investment is contingent upon GlobeTopper meeting specific quarterly financial targets , ensuring performance-driven alignment throughout the integration.

What's Next

With GlobeTopper now part of the IQSTEL family, the company is moving faster and stronger toward its vision. IQSTEL remains laser-focused on scaling high-tech divisions, expanding its global footprint, and maximizing shareholder value.

"We're building something big" added Iglesias - and the entire IQSTEL ecosystem is gaining powerful momentum"

About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper (GlobeTopper ) is a leader Fintech company specializing in advanced B2B Top-Up solutions, enabling seamless cross-border financial transactions to something more along the lines of 'global Fintech company specializing in the provision of B2B digital prepaid products with a unique focus on gift card programs and services. With a solid track record and a scalable, profitable business model, GlobeTopper is poised for exponential growth under IQSTEL's leadership.

The details of this acquisition will be disclosed in an upcoming Form 8-K filing.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) is a multinational technology company providing advanced solutions across Telecom , High-Tech Telecom Services , Fintech , AI-Powered Telecom Platforms , and Cybersecurity . With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees , IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025 , reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

