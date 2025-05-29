Celebrate Great Outdoors Month In Coastal Mississippi Where Adventures, Sunshine & Southern Hospitality Await



Ship Island Excursions: To capture the best the outdoors offers in Coastal Mississippi, travelers can take a daily voyage to Ship Island via passenger ferry service. Located 10 miles offshore from Gulfport/Biloxi, travelers will find high-quality beaches, opportunities for shelling and birding, dolphin sightings, and more.

Adventure Locators: Located in D'Iberville, Adventure Locators showcases the best of Coastal Mississippi with scuba diving lessons, paddleboard rentals, and more.

Gulf Coast Gator Ranch: In Moss Point, Gulf Coast Gator Ranch is the oldest and largest alligator ranch. Stroll along the protected walkways, hand-feed gators up close, or hop on the ranch's Airboat for a swamp tour – it's all ready for Great Outdoors Month.

Biloxi Boat Tours: Join the Biloxi Boat Tours for sunset cruise tours and rides to discover Deer Island and the Biloxi Bay. Along the journey, travelers are invited to explore, swim, fish, picnic, and play during their tours.

Buccaneer Bay Waterpark : Buccaneer Bay Waterpark features outdoor family fun with all the bells and whistles. From the Pirate's Plank (a 340 ft. completely enclosed slide) to Pirate's Plunge (400 ft, twisting and turning body slide) to the Lil' Smuggler's Cove (water playground with bubbler and tipping buckets), and a 17,450 sq. ft. surf pool – this is a must-visit and fun way to cool off in June.

Gulf Islands National Seashore: America's largest national seashore, spanning over 160 miles with six distinct watery wonderlands, Gulf Islands National Seashore is a bucket-list experience for Great Outdoors Month. To learn more and start their adventure, travelers should visit the Gulf Islands National Seashore Visitor Center.

Horse Ride for Fun: A relaxing and fun way to spend your day, Horse Ride for Fun in Saucier offers a beautiful ride through over 40 acres of trails with trained and friendly horses. Travelers can join the property for professionally guided rides every weekend of the summer.

Jet Blast Beach Rentals: Conveniently located in Gulfport, travelers can take to the water with an adrenaline-pumping experience with the help of Jet Blast Beach Rentals . The location offers Jet Skis, Kayaks, Pontoon Boats, Water Trikes, and more for travelers to use.

Edward Khayat Memorial Park: Edward Khayat Memorial Park offers travelers everything they need in a park setting, all in one place: 13.7 acres, five pavilions, an amphitheater, splash pad, and more.

Pascagoula River Audubon Center: Serving as a gateway to the largest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center (PRAC) offers travelers a great escape in the great outdoors. There's much to choose from for every visitor, including unique birdwatching opportunities to interpretive educational areas to kayaking and beyond. Golfing in Coastal Mississippi: Recently named a USA Today Top Ten destination for Golf, Great Outdoors Month can't be complete without hitting the links in Coastal Mississippi! From signature courses like Grand Bear Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus-designed layout, to legendary resort style courses like Fallen Oak, designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio, to the course designed one of golf's best players, The Bridges Golf Club , which is Mississippi's only Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, or a U.S. Open champion designed course at The Preserve Golf Club , travelers are in for a true golf experience.

"Great Outdoors Month is more than a celebration – it's a reminder of how lucky we are to be surrounded by such stunning natural beauty," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "We invite travelers and locals alike to soak in the Mississippi Gulf Coast sunshine, breathe in the fresh air, stroll along our beautiful white sand beaches, and make more memories outdoors this June."

