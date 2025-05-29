Kalorama Information Releases 12Th Edition Of Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Report, Forecasting Steady Growth Through 2029 For $36 Billion POC Market

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market surpassed $36 billion in 2024, according to the newly released "Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests, 12th Edition " by Kalorama Information, a leading publisher of medical market research. The comprehensive study forecasts sustained market expansion through 2029, driven by an aging population, rising disease incidence, and rapid technological advancements.

"POC testing is no longer a fringe segment-it is a central pillar of modern diagnostics," said Melissa Elder, Senior Analyst at Kalorama Information. "We see industry leaders like Abbott, Dexcom, Roche, Danaher, and Exact Sciences innovating aggressively, with POC solutions spanning blood gases, infectious disease, colon cancer, glucose monitoring, and more."

Key Insights from the Report:



$36 Billion in Global Revenues in 2024: Driven by physician offices, clinics, and mobile care platforms, the global POC market is on a mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) trajectory through 2029.



High-Impact Segments: Growth areas include oncology, stroke, dementia, cardiac markers, and glucose monitoring-particularly fueled by continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) adoption.



Technology Is Reshaping POC: Advancements in CRISPR virus detection, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, and AI-assisted testing are transforming point-of-care capabilities.



Molecular POC Diagnostics Are Expanding: With roots in pandemic response, these rapid and sensitive tests now serve emergency care and field screening in developed and developing markets alike.

Consumer-Led Prevention Is Accelerating: Wearables and Bluetooth-enabled devices are empowering patients to engage in real-time health tracking and preventive care.

Solving Market Uncertainty for Diagnostics Stakeholders

The report helps product developers, investors, and strategic planners navigate today's diagnostics landscape by answering:



Where are POC markets growing fastest by region and test category?



How are pricing pressures and post-COVID shifts impacting product demand?



What new technologies are redefining diagnostic accessibility and accuracy?

How are regulatory frameworks influencing go-to-market strategies?

"Abbott leads the market with more than 25% share through the strength of its diverse POC segment portfolio, with tests that include blood and electrolyte testing, cardiac markers, drugs of abuse, infectious diseases, and lipid testing. Companies like Dexcom and Roche continue to solidify their positions in areas such as continuous glucose monitoring and coagulation testing. While Exact Sciences' strength lies in growth in the colon cancer testing segment," said Elder. "Danaher, through Beckman Coulter, also plays a pivotal role in blood, cancer, and infectious disease diagnostics."

An Essential Resource for Diagnostics Strategy

The 12th edition of this flagship report includes:



Market size and forecast through 2029



Enhanced segmentation across 10+ test types



Analysis by venue (hospitals, clinics, retail, home)

Competitive profiles and regulatory trend insights

Developed by Kalorama Information's expert diagnostics analysts with over 25 years of combined experience, the report is based on extensive primary and secondary research.

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, a division of Science and Medicine Group, is a leading independent market research publisher in medical diagnostics, biotechnology, and life sciences. Our in-depth reports offer actionable insights to support critical business decisions for healthcare companies, investors, and institutions worldwide.

