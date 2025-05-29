Neuroone To Attend Medinvest's Medtech, AI & Digital Health Conference On June 3-4, 2025
Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne will be meeting with investors during the two-day event that will feature informative panel discussions, keynote talks and corporate presentations on medical devices, imaging technologies, diagnostics, AI/data analytics and digital health.
MedTech, AI & Digital Health Conference
Dates: June 3-4, 2025
Location: O'Melveny Conference Center, San Francisco, CA
The MedInvest Conference is a leading conference series in Healthcare and Life Sciences. MedInvest hosts semiannual conferences in Biotech and Pharma and in MedTech, AI, and Digital Health. To learn more or to register, please visit their website:
About NeuroOne
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit .
