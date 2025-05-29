Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A Luxury Home At Haven Oaks In Orlando, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stunning model home is now available for sale in this exclusive community

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at its Haven Oaks community in Orlando, Florida. A limited number of homes remain available for sale in the community, including the professionally designed Frederick Elite model home.

Surrounded by mature oak trees, Haven Oaks is a private new home community featuring single-family homes in a prime location just south of downtown Orlando. Offering an array of modern one- and two-story home designs and spacious floor plans, this community brings luxury and convenience to this highly desirable area. Both move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, with pricing starting at $699,995.









“We invite home buyers to explore the modern home designs and exceptional home sites offered at Haven Oaks before it is too late,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida.“With a premier location close to local shops and dining as well as world-renowned attractions, major employers, and commuter routes, Haven Oaks is an ideal place to call home in Orlando.”

Toll Brothers residents in Haven Oaks enjoy a convenient location close to downtown Orlando and Cypress Grove Park, as well as proximity to Interstate 4 and State Road 408.

The Haven Oaks Sales Center is open daily at 52 Overleaf Lane in Orlando. For more information, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

