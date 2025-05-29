VHS Learning Announces 2025 College Scholarship Winners
The scholarship committee selected 10 scholarship recipients out of 70 applicants, awarding a total of $4,000 in scholarshipsWe are always impressed with the initiative and resolve of our scholarship winners. This group of students have set and followed through on exciting goals.” - Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS LearningBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, nonprofit VHS Learning announced the winners of its 16th annual college scholarship program. The scholarship committee selected 10 scholarship recipients out of 70 applicants, awarding a total of $4,000 in scholarships. One student earned a $1,000 scholarship, three won $500 scholarships, and six students earned $250 scholarships.
“We are always impressed with the initiative and resolve of our scholarship winners,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.“This group of students have set and followed through on exciting goals. We are delighted to have been able to support them on their learning journey.”
All scholarship recipients created videos that answered the scholarship program's question:“Why did you take your VHS Learning course and what did you learn from the experience?”
Amelia Crobin from Nipmuc Regional High School in Massachusetts won the $1,000 scholarship. Her experience with VHS Learning began in 2024 when she could not take AP® Environmental Science at her school. At first, Crobin was worried about how an online course would handle lab work, but VHS Learning provided all the materials she needed for the experiments. Her experience was so positive that she enrolled in VHS Learning's AP® United States Government and Politics the following year.“Learning how these systems work has fueled my passion for political science and inspired me to pursue a career where I can make a positive difference,” she said in her video. Crobin will be studying political science on a pre-law track at Massachusetts' Clark University in the fall.
Hajar Abouyoussef from South Shore Charter Public School in Massachusetts was one of the three $500 scholarship winners. After spending the summer of 2024 as a research assistant in a synthetic biology lab, Abouyoussef discovered a passion for cell and molecular biology. She decided that taking AP® Chemistry and AP® Computer Science A would be helpful for her future career. However, her school did not offer either course, so she turned to VHS Learning.“I loved how they were very project-based, just like the lab environment I loved,” she said in her video.“Whether it is running an experiment, writing code, or solving problems, VHS Learning allows me to engage deeply with the materials instead of just memorizing.”
The other $500 scholarship winners are:
Myles Seckler from RW Traip Academy in Maine. He took AP® Computer Science A and Geometry. His video is available at .
Vera Medvedeva from Millis High School in Massachusetts. She took AP® Physics 1, AP® Precalculus, AP® Physics C, AP® Statistics. Her video is available at .
Adam Alauddin was one of the six $250 scholarship winners and a graduate of the online private school VHS Learning Academy (then called Massachusetts Mayflower Academy). When he moved from Saudi Arabia to Kuwait, the Kuwaiti schools could not accommodate Alauddin's need to be absent three times a week for renal dialysis. So, Alauddin completed grades 11 and 12 through the online academy. During that time, he took a dozen courses, including The Human Body.“I want to get a better understanding of my body so I can take care of it better,” he said in his video.
The other $250 scholarship winners and their videos are:
Chelsea Cardo from Lyndhurst High School in New Jersey. She took Animal Behavior and Zoology; Epidemics, Genes and Disease; and Science from Space. Her video is available at .
Claire Gardiner from Upper Merion Area High School in Pennsylvania. She took Criminology, and her video is available at .
Harin Yang from QSI Virtual School in Kazakhstan. She took AP® French Language and Culture, and her video is available at .
Jingru Zhao from Andover High School in Massachusetts. She took AP® Economics, and her video is available at .
Taylor Vogt from S.S. Seward Institute in New York. She took VHS Learning's Criminology Summer Offering, and her video is available at .
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 250+ online high school courses - including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses - to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit / and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
