15 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rajasthan Jaipur Records Highest Number
Jodhpur reported two cases, while four were detected in Udaipur. In addition, a new variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the state. Samples from four patients sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune revealed two cases each of the XFG and LF.7.9 variants.
Currently, these two variants are being reported more frequently in the western and southern states of India. Apart from them, strains from the JN.1 and NB.1.8.1 series are also being detected.
Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, stated that the current strains do not appear to be very serious.
“There is no need to panic. However, people should remain cautious. Children, the elderly, and individuals with comorbidities should consider wearing masks in crowded places,” he advised.
According to the state Health Department, Rajasthan has reported a total of 54 COVID-19 cases so far this year, while one fatality has also been recorded.
District-wise, Jaipur leads with 26 cases, followed by Jodhpur and Udaipur with eight each, Didwana with three, Bikaner and Ajmer with two each, and one case each in Dausa, Balotra, Phalodi, Sawai Madhopur, and one other location.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases across several Indian states, four new variants have been identified: LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. This was confirmed by ICMR Director Dr. Rajiv Bahl, who said these variants were sequenced from samples taken in South and West India.
Ongoing genome sequencing is being conducted across the country to monitor the emergence of new strains. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not categorised these variants as concerning but has placed them under surveillance due to their presence in other Asian countries, including China.
The NB.1.8.1 variant is notable for its spike protein mutations, A435S, V445H, and T478I, which enable it to spread more rapidly and evade immunity developed from previous infections.
Currently, the JN.1 variant is the most prevalent in India, found in over 50 per cent of tested samples. It is followed by BA.2 (26 per cent) and other Omicron sub-lineages (20 per cent).
