The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ashley A. H. Gray, MPP As A Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ashley A. H. Gray, an esteemed expert in health policy and federal health programs, has taken a significant step in her career as the founder of Onyx Rose Advisors, a strategic health care consulting firm based in Virginia. Founding the company in 2024, Ms. Gray has quickly established herself as a pivotal player in the state and federal contracting and health policy arena, specializing in Medicaid policy and collaborating with coalitions, non-profits, industry, and the government to develop impactful policy solutions.

Ms. Gray brings senior-level expertise in health policy, working closely with clients on Medicaid, managed care, and health IT issues while crafting solutions that bridge policy, politics, and business. Previously, she served as Vice President at Sirona Strategies and Executive Director of Aligning for Health, where she led a national cross-sector membership association focused on overcoming barriers in federal policy to foster integrated and efficient health interventions. Ms. Gray previously led state and federal Medicaid policy at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, shaping policy and engagement strategies and strengthening relationships with the White House, Congress, and agencies like CMS and HRSA. Her prior roles include directing federal policy for Medicaid Health Plans of America and managing health policy analysts at MITRE, where she led a large, multi-year CMS contract focused on the modernization and oversight of Medicaid Enterprise Systems and systems transformation.

Ms. Gray holds a Master's in Public Policy from the College of William & Mary, which has equipped her with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the intricacies of health policy. She is actively involved in her professional community and maintains memberships in several respected organizations, including AcademyHealth, the American Public Health Association, the Virginia Public Health Association, and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. She also serves as an Advisory Council member to the Alliance for Women's Health & Prevention (AWHP) and previously served as the Co-Chair of the Board of Medical Assistance Services for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

With over a decade of experience in the field, Ms. Gray has demonstrated her ability to drive change and contribute to health policy advancements. Her work has been recognized with the 40 Under 40 award from the Leadership Center for Excellence in 2021, highlighting her influence and dedication to the industry.

Looking toward the future, Ms. Gray aspires to grow her consultancy, continuing to secure contracts with federal and state governments while assisting public and private healthcare stakeholders. Her vision encompasses creating tailored, multi-faceted solutions that address the unique needs of these entities.

Ms. Gray's philosophy centers on servant leadership, attentive listening and intellectual curiosity. She believes in focusing on practical solutions that are customized to meet clients' specific needs, which has been a cornerstone of her success in the field.

