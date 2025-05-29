Nomad Temporary Housing Named Global Supplier Of The Year By Sirva Worldwide Relocation Nomad Also Honored With Sirva Choice Award
PHOENIX, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is honored to announce that Sirva Relocation recognized our organization as the Global Supplier of the Year at the annual Sirva U conference. It is a highly coveted award, with over 1,900 supplier partners in the field of competition. This was Nomad's second win in five years and acknowledges us as the supplier partner that truly goes above and beyond, consistently providing unwavering support and strategic solutions to Sirva clients. Other items of consideration for the award include outstanding quality scores and high performance against all target SLAs.
Nomad also received the Sirva Choice Award for the second year in a row. This accolade is very meaningful as it comes directly from Sirva's operations teams and front-line employees, who cited Nomad as the supplier partner they most enjoy working with on a daily basis in the annual survey.
"The Nomad team is thrilled to have achieved both the Global Supplier of the Year award, and the Sirva Choice Award. Nomad associates strive to deliver industry leading service around the world, every day. We thank Sirva, the world's largest relocation company, for giving us this distinction year after year", states Gavan James, CEO and founder of Nomad. Further, James adds, "This honor extends to the hundreds of quality firms we call Nomad Certified Partners. These companies and their employees adhere to Nomad's high standards of service delivery, time after time, in major markets and remote locations".
About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes the proprietary, industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 3,000 vetted partners worldwide. Offering a single point of contact and end to end management of a client's worldwide housing needs, Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand, and the industry awards and accolades received reinforce this. Nomad has regional offices in San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.
For more information, please visit .
Gavan James
Nomad Temporary Housing
619.313.4300
[email protected]
