Towne & Country Management Welcomes Nicole Martone As Partner And Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 25 years of experience in property management, Nicole brings a wealth of knowledge in operations management, performance optimization, and stakeholder communications. Her tenure as Vice President at Associa Community Management Corp. of New Jersey saw her leading high-performing teams, enhancing financial and operational efficiencies, and fostering strong partnerships with vendors, clients, and boards. Nicole's leadership was recognized in 2022 when she received the Candace Bladt Community Manager of the Year award from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

In her new role at Towne & Country Management, Nicole will oversee the company's operational strategies, focusing on refining service delivery and implementing scalable processes. Her expertise will be pivotal as the company continues its expansion, including exploring acquisitions of other property management or related services businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to our leadership team," said Christopher Spagnuolo, Managing Partner of Towne & Country Management. "Her extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional, hands-on management services to our clients. As we enter a phase of significant growth, Nicole's leadership will be instrumental in guiding our operations and ensuring we maintain the high standards our clients expect."

The addition of Nicole Martone to the leadership team marks a significant milestone in Towne & Country Management's journey. Her appointment is a testament to the company's dedication to operational excellence and its vision for thoughtful, strategic growth in the property management industry.

Founded in 2008, Towne & Country Management specializes in providing exceptional hands-on management services to Condo, HOA, Co-Op, High-rise, and multifamily communities. The company's unique value proposition lies in offering a curated style of management backed by decades of industry experience. With an institutional-quality infrastructure, a dedicated team of industry professionals, and cutting-edge technology, Towne & Country takes a proactive approach to solving client property issues in a cost-effective way. ( )

