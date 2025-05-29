Washington Trust Marks 225 Years Of Community Banking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we mark this milestone, we recognize the privilege of celebrating 225 years of serving our customers and communities," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Chairman & CEO at Washington Trust. "We're focused on earning our customers' trust every day and nurturing those relationships to help them manage their financial lives, provide for their families, start businesses, and plan for the future. It's truly an honor to carry forward the Bank's legacy."

To celebrate, Washington Trust is unveiling a series of initiatives to honor this historic milestone:

Birthday Logo: A Fresh Look for a Historic Year

To commemorate 225 years of continuous service, Washington Trust has unveiled a special birthday logo that will be used throughout the year as part of the celebration.

225 Community Checking Campaign: Giving Back to Our Communities

The Bank also announced the launch of a special "225 Community Checking" campaign which runs now through August 2025. During this period, anyone who opens a new checking account can direct a $25 donation-courtesy of Washington Trust-to one of 12 partner nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. In addition, new account holders can also receive a $200 bonus for themselves*.

Positioning the offer as "Good for You and Good for Your Community," the initiative underscores Washington Trust's longstanding commitment to supporting the community, while also offering new customers the opportunity to experience the convenience, security, and personalized banking service that Washington Trust is known for.

Nonprofit beneficiaries include: Amos House (RI), Financial Literacy Youth Initiative (RI), Rhode Island Community Food Bank (RI), Rhode Island Free Clinic (RI), South County Habitat for Humanity (RI), Tides Family Services (RI), WARM Center (RI), Connecticut Foodshare (CT), Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities (CT), Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center (CT), Greater Boston Food Bank (MA), and NeighborWorks Housing Solutions (MA).

Customer Appreciation and Special Events

Throughout the Bank's birthday month of August, there will be a series of special celebrations, pop up events, and customer appreciation events at branches across its footprint. These events are designed to thank customers for their loyalty and partnership over the years, and to celebrate the shared success of the communities Washington Trust has served for generations.

To culminate the celebration, on August 22nd, Bank executives will be ringing the NASDAQ stock market closing bell in New York City, where Washington Trust Bancorp the parent company of the Bank, trades.

Washington Trust was founded on August 22, 1800 in Westerly, RI, and for more than two centuries has consistently delivered personalized banking, lending and wealth management solutions, evolving to meet the needs of its diverse customer base and continuing to embody the values and spirit of true community banking. The bank has grown from its original location in downtown Westerly, R.I., to 28 retail banking branches in Rhode Island and Mystic, Connecticut, as well as mortgage lending and wealth management offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

For more information about Washington Trust's 225-year history please visit washtrust/history.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

*Upon new checking account opening, a list of approved organizations will be made available to choose from for the $25 donation. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) effective as of April 14, 2025, and may vary after account opening. Freedom Free Checking: under $5,000 APY is 0.00%, $5,000 and over is 0.01%; Simply Free Checking under $5,000 APY is 0.00%, $5,000 and over is 0.01%; Student Checking under $5,000 APY is 0.00%, $5,000 and over is 0.01%; Freedom Plus Checking: under $1,500 APY is 0.00%, $1,500 and over is 0.05%; Freedom Ultra Checking: under $1,500 APY is 0.00%, $1,500 and over is 0.10%. Must mention offer at time of account opening. Customer must open a new consumer checking account with funds from sources other than Washington Trust and use promo code "WT225". Two direct deposits from payroll, social security, pension, or other government benefits are required within 90 calendar days of the account opening date. Deposits received from Person-to-Person (P2P) services do not qualify e.g., Venmo®, PayPal®, etc. After the second direct deposit has been credited to your account, Washington Trust will make a $200.00 deposit within 30 calendar days. For additional information, please refer to the Consumer Terms and Conditions of your account. Minimum balance to open account is $25. Limited to one cash deposit bonus per tax reported owner per account. Not available to customers who received a cash deposit bonus on a previous Washington Trust account within the last two years of this account opening date. Offer is for a limited time and may be withdrawn at any time. Subject to 1099 reporting. Fees may reduce earnings. Member FDIC

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company