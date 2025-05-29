New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Royersford, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROYERSFORD, Pa., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Canterbury Meadows , is coming soon to Royersford, Pennsylvania. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include a selection of modern two-story home designs and an array of luxury amenities. Site work is underway at 183 Kline Road in Royersford, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2025.

Canterbury Meadows will showcase a luxurious selection of modern two-story home designs with flexible floor plans ranging in size from 3,029 to 3,677+ square feet. Homes will include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, 2-car side-entry garages, full basements, and first-class personalization options. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $1 million.









“Our new Canterbury Meadows community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Royersford area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.“With most of the homes backing to open space, residents here can enjoy a serene and peaceful lifestyle while being just minutes from vibrant shopping districts, fine dining, and everyday essentials.”

The community is conveniently located to U.S. Routes 422 and 202 and offers easy access to nearby Providence Town Center, King of Prussia, Collegeville, and downtown Phoenixville. Outdoor recreational entertainment abounds at nearby Limerick Community Park, Evansburg State Park, Anderson Farm Park, and Turtle Creek Golf Course. Canterbury Meadows is located near top-rated schools in the Spring-Ford Area School District.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Montgomery County,” added Dean.“For prospective Toll Brothers customers looking to move on a quicker timeline, quick move-in homes will also be available when the community opens.”

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Charterfield Landing , Boxwood , Hearthfield , and Riverstone Crossing .

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Canterbury Meadows, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

