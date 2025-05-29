Atlantic International Corp.'S Lyneer Staffing Solutions Launches Conversational AI Platform For Workforce Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. ("Atlantic") (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced the official launch of its conversational AI platform through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions ("Lyneer"). This innovative subscription-based AI-powered assistant delivers instant access to comprehensive workforce intelligence and compensation insights, transforming how organizations make critical hiring and compensation decisions.

The new AI platform features an intuitive conversational interface that empowers hiring managers and HR professionals to access real-time market intelligence through natural dialogue. The system seamlessly integrates job market data from multiple hiring platforms, incorporating regional economic indicators and career development trajectories to provide contextual and actionable insights.

"We've engineered our AI platform to democratize workforce intelligence," said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. "Our subscription model ensures that organizations of every size can access sophisticated market analysis when they need it most. Whether clients ask 'What are competitive salaries for software engineers in Austin?' or 'How do benefits packages compare for similar roles in our market?' they receive instant, data-driven responses that inform smarter hiring decisions."

Comprehensive Subscription Features

The AI platform subscribers gain access to a full suite of workforce intelligence capabilities:



Real-time compensation analysis through natural conversation

Comprehensive benefits and bonus structure insights

Cost-of-living adjustment calculations for multiple geographic markets

Career progression pattern analysis and forecasting

Custom report generation driven by conversational requests Continuous platform updates ensure access to the latest features and market data

"By launching our AI platform as a subscription service, we're eliminating barriers to advanced workforce intelligence," commented Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International. "This flexible model allows our clients to scale their access based on evolving needs while maintaining continuous insight into critical market trends. It represents our commitment to making sophisticated HR technology accessible and practical for organizations across all industries."

The subscription model includes ongoing platform enhancements and regular data updates, ensuring subscribers always have access to the most current market intelligence and platform capabilities.

The AI platform subscriptions are now available through Lyneer Staffing Solutions, marking a significant milestone in Atlantic International's expansion of AI-powered workforce solutions.

About Lyneer Staffing Solutions

Lyneer Staffing Solutions is a subsidiary of Atlantic International Corp. and a leading provider of comprehensive workforce solutions specializing in strategic staffing, talent acquisition, and workforce management services. Through its proprietary Apollo Ecosystem, Lyneer delivers innovative, data-driven solutions that help organizations optimize their workforce strategies while maintaining the personal service and industry expertise that clients value.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Atlantic serves clients across multiple industries with comprehensive talent acquisition, workforce management, and strategic consulting services. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that combine advanced technology with deep industry expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain“forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Tenore

...