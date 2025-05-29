Krabbe Disease Market Poised For Growth During The Forecast Period (20252034) With Advancements In Gene Therapy And Treatment Options Delveinsight

New York, USA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krabbe Disease Market Poised for Growth During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) with Advancements in Gene Therapy and Treatment Options | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the Krabbe disease market are expected to shift in the coming years due to the emergence of a new pipeline, increasing awareness of the disease, and rising healthcare spending worldwide. The drug candidates developed by key players, such as Forge Biologics (FBX-101) and Polaryx Therapeutics (PLX-300), as well as others in early to mid-phase clinical development, have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Krabbe disease market size.

DelveInsight's Krabbe Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Krabbe disease drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Krabbe disease market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size of Krabbe disease in the 7MM is anticipated to surge at a significant CAGR by 2034.

In 2023, the highest number of incident cases of Krabbe disease were observed in the United States, among the 7MM.

The infantile form is the most common form and accounts for 85–90% of cases in the EU4 and the UK.

Prominent companies working in the domain of Krabbe disease, including Forge Biologics, Polaryx Therapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative Krabbe disease drugs. These novel Krabbe disease therapies are anticipated to enter the Krabbe disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key Krabbe disease treatments include FBX-101, PLX-300 , and others.

Krabbe Disease Overview

Krabbe disease, also known as globoid cell leukodystrophy, is a rare and inherited neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects infants and young children. It is caused by a mutation in the GALC gene, which is responsible for producing an enzyme called galactocerebrosidase. This enzyme is crucial for breaking down a substance called galactocerebroside in the brain. When the enzyme is deficient or absent, galactocerebroside accumulates in the brain, causing damage to the myelin sheath that insulates nerve cells. This results in progressive neurological deterioration.

The symptoms of Krabbe disease typically appear between the ages of 3 to 6 months and include irritability, muscle stiffness, loss of motor skills, and failure to thrive. As the disease progresses, affected children may experience seizures, visual impairment, difficulty swallowing, and paralysis. If left untreated, Krabbe disease can lead to severe mental and physical disabilities, and it is often fatal by the age of 2 to 3 years.

Krabbe disease diagnosis is usually made through a combination of clinical evaluation, family history, and specific tests. Blood tests can detect reduced levels of galactocerebrosidase activity, while genetic testing can identify mutations in the GALC gene. Brain imaging, such as MRI, may show signs of myelin loss, and a skin biopsy may also be used to assess enzyme activity. Early diagnosis is crucial for exploring potential treatments such as stem cell therapy, which may offer some benefits if administered early in the disease progression.





Krabbe Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Krabbe disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Krabbe Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Krabbe disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Krabbe Disease Onset Age-specific Cases of Krabbe Disease

Krabbe Disease Treatment Market

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) remains the primary treatment option for Krabbe disease. Clinical guidelines for HSCT vary between early and late-onset forms of the disease. In early-onset Krabbe disease, HSCT is recommended for asymptomatic infants under one month of age. For late-onset cases, clinicians typically observe symptom progression over a 3 to 6-month period before deciding on treatment. Additionally, potential candidates undergo thorough physical and neurological evaluations to assess their eligibility for HSCT.

An alternative approach to alleviating symptoms involves lowering psychosine levels in tissues. One method explored involved using L-cycloserine to inhibit serine palmitoyltransferase, an enzyme upstream in the psychosine synthesis pathway. More recent studies have demonstrated that acid ceramidase inhibitors can significantly reduce psychosine levels in the brains of Twitcher mice, suggesting potential, especially when combined with other treatments. However, substrate reduction therapies alone have shown limited success in animal models and have yet to be evaluated in humans, though they might prove useful when paired with treatments like gene therapy.

Gene therapy strategies for Krabbe disease, including those using lentiviral vectors, have shown encouraging results in preclinical studies by restoring GALC activity in neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes. While LVs can carry larger genetic payloads than adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), they present challenges such as restricted tissue spread after injection and the risk of insertional mutagenesis. AAV-based approaches in animal models, including Twitcher mice and dogs, are testing various serotypes and combination therapies, such as pairing with bone marrow transplants, to improve treatment outcomes.

Krabbe Disease Emerging Drugs and Companies

Significant progress has been made in understanding the molecular pathogenesis and developing promising new therapeutic approaches for Krabbe disease. Many different therapies have been attempted for Krabbe disease over the years, including stem cell transplantation, substrate reduction therapy (SRT), enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), anti-inflammatory treatments, chaperone therapy, gene therapy, and various combinations of investigational therapies. A few key players, such as Forge Biologics (FBX-101) and Polaryx Therapeutics (PLX-300) , are under early to mid-stage clinical development.

FBX-101 is being developed as a treatment for children with Krabbe disease. It is a gene therapy based on adeno-associated virus serotype rh10 (AAVrh10), administered intravenously following HSCT. The therapy delivers a working copy of the GALC gene to both the central and peripheral nervous systems. In preclinical models, FBX-101 has demonstrated the ability to correct neurological impairments associated with Krabbe disease, enhance myelination, improve motor function, and extend lifespan. This innovative strategy may help address some of the immune-related safety issues typically seen with conventional AAV gene therapies that are not combined with HSCT. HSCT provides GALC-expressing cells and helps establish immune tolerance to the protein.

FBX-101 has received multiple regulatory designations: Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease status from the FDA; Orphan Drug and PRIME designations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA); and the Innovation Passport under the UK's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the MHRA.

PLX-300 is a novel compound derived from cinnamon that acts as a PPARα agonist. Its active metabolites are naturally found in common dietary sources like fruits, vegetables, honey, and whole grains. Proof-of-concept studies in animal models for Krabbe disease using PLX-300 have been successfully completed. PLX-300 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Krabbe disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Krabbe disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Krabbe Disease Market Dynamics

The Krabbe disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Although there is currently no effective therapy for Krabbe disease, newborn screening implemented in some states enables early diagnosis , allowing timely interventions such as pre-symptomatic HSCT, which may alter disease progression and improve outcomes; moreover, promising results from gene therapy, enzyme replacement, and substrate reduction in animal models highlight the potential for combinatorial approaches and a growing therapeutic market for Krabbe disease.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Krabbe disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Krabbe disease treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the Krabbe disease treatment market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Krabbe disease treatment market. Despite decades of research , including detailed understanding of Krabbe disease pathology, the use of animal models, and exploration of treatments like HSCT and AAV-based gene therapy, there are still no approved therapies that modify the disease course- treatment remains primarily supportive , with significant challenges including early diagnosis, safe and effective dosing, and implementation barriers such as donor availability and cost-effective newborn screening.

Moreover, Krabbe disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Krabbe disease treatment market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Krabbe disease market growth.