ASIAN BEAUTY MARKET LEADER TO SPOTLIGHT MENTHOL's RISE IN ENERGY-ENHANCING SELF-CARE

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asian beauty market leader NutriWorks, creators of the Rest, Flow, and Glow Foot Patches that safely simulate DIY reflexology to promote improved sleep, circulation, and restoration, is bringing heightened awareness to the self-care power of menthol.

“While menthol is not a new discovery, formulations including it are emerging as hot summer self-care trends,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder.“We attribute CircuFlow 's recent sales boost to its blend of menthol with mandarin wood vinegar and tourmaline; consumers are increasingly eager to harness menthol's natural 'zing'.”

Low energy levels have been documented as a nationwide problem, with the CDC reporting 13.5% of adults feel very tired or exhausted on most days. Poor circulation can be one culprit, with an article posted in Henry Ford Health citing proper circulation's role in oxygen flow, organ functioning, immune system health, and wound healing.

Menthol-enhanced stimulation and aromatherapy may help promote increased blood circulation and energy production, and that's one result when CircuFlow patches are applied to the feet's reflexology zones.

“Energy is essential,” added Wong.“And natural solutions that harness nature's remedies- like age-old menthol- are going to shine this summer.” Sold on Amazon, Walmart, and OneLavi, a 20-patch box of CircuFlow costs $40.

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

