Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' Release Pushed Psychological Thriller To Now Be Out In June
Announcing the new release date for her next, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller 'Nikita Roy' now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!"
Initially, "Nikita Roy" was slated to debut in theatres on May 30. However, the reason for delaying the release has not been unveiled by the makers.
Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, along with Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, the much-anticipated drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles along with others.
The movie has also been co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.
Sonakshi concluded the 35-day schedule for the film in London in March this year.
Sharing her experience, the diva said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother's first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."
Furthermore, Sonakshi is all set to make her Tollywood debut with another exciting project,“Jatadhara."
Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the drama has been made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan. With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the cast also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in important roles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment