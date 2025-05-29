John Templeton Foundation Appoints Timothy Dalrymple As President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Conshohocken, PA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Templeton Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Timothy Dalrymple as its new president and CEO after the culmination of a global search. A seasoned leader at the intersection of faith, media, and culture, Dalrymple brings an innovative spirit and a vision deeply aligned with the Foundation's mission to support interdisciplinary research and catalyze conversations that inspire awe and wonder.

Dalrymple will join the Foundation from Christianity Today, where he has served as CEO and led a multi-year transformation that reenvisioned the historic media property, expanded its reach in new media and global markets, and returned it to profitability amid severe headwinds in journalism. He has also led innovative media ventures and worked closely with writers, scholars, and philanthropists to elevate ideas that enrich public life. A former national champion gymnast turned philosopher of religion, he holds degrees from Stanford University, Princeton Theological Seminary, and Harvard University, where his doctoral work focused on the nature of suffering and religious knowledge.

“The questions that animate the John Templeton Foundation are the same questions that have inspired me for as long as I can remember,” Dalrymple said.“The Foundation's mission is more than intellectually rigorous; it's soul-stirring. We live in a world hungry for purpose, where the lines between science, spirituality, and moral imagination are converging in new ways. The insights we gain and decisions we make in the next ten years could have profound civilizational effects. I'm deeply honored to serve the John Templeton Foundation at the center of those conversations.”

“Tim's appointment marks an exciting next chapter for the Foundation,” said Leigh Cameron, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the John Templeton Foundation.“His curiosity, passion for thoughtful inquiry, and experience spanning scholarship, entrepreneurship, and organizational leadership will help us deepen our impact.”

Dalrymple succeeds Heather Templeton Dill, who served as president since 2015. Under her leadership, the Foundation expanded its global footprint, launched high-profile funding initiatives, and sharpened its focus on intellectual humility, religious pluralism, and research that strengthens individuals, institutions and communities. The second president of the Foundation since its founding in 1987, Dill will transition out of her role in June 2025, which marks the 10-year statutory limit of her term.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Foundation and my grandfather's vision,” said Dill.“I am delighted to see that work carried forward by new leadership. Congratulations to Tim as our next president and CEO. His broad intellect and his commitment to the mission articulated by Sir John Templeton make him a thoughtful steward of that legacy. The Foundation will thrive under his leadership. I couldn't be happier about this transition.”

Dalrymple will assume the role effective July 31, 2025.

The Foundation's leadership team will work closely with Dalrymple during the transition to ensure continuity across current initiatives.

