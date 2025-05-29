Invest529 Launches Smart Start Giveaway To Celebrate 529 Day With $25 Contribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-day-only offer on May 29 encourages families to start saving early for education

Richmond, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cost of higher education is on the rise, and Invest529 is helping families across the country take the first step toward saving for their children's future with its“Smart Start”Giveaway.

For one day only (May 29), get a $25 contribution when you open a new Invest529 account.

May 29 is recognized nationally as 529 Day, a chance to remind people of how important it is to plan for a loved one's higher education costs and to raise awareness of the benefits 529 accounts offer in helping individuals and families save.

Visit Invest529.com for more information about Invest529 and to read the "Smart Start" Giveaway official terms and conditions.

About Invest529SM:

Invest529 helps make education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $107.4 billion in assets under management and 3.1 million accounts as of April 30, 2025, Invest529 is the largest 529 plan in the country. The program includes two flexible, affordable, tax-advantaged options-Invest529 and CollegeAmerica®-as well as the early commitment scholarship program, SOAR Virginia®, all designed to support students of any age in achieving their higher education goals. To learn more about education savings options from Invest529, visit or call 1-888-567-0540 to request program materials. These materials include information about Virginia529 programs, including investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important details. Please read them carefully before investing. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Invest529 recommends that prospective participants consult with a financial, tax, or legal advisor regarding the implications of opening an account. For non-Virginia residents: Before investing, consider whether your or your beneficiary's home state offers state tax or other benefits-such as financial aid, scholarship opportunities, or creditor protection-that may only be available through that state's qualified tuition program. ©2025 Invest529. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Devon Copeland Commonwealth Savers 804-225-2452 ...