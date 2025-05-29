PFC's Brand Of Pillow-Mania Comes To Poland
PFC takes over Poland
Pillow Fight Championship Debuts in Poland with First-Ever Gala Event in Łódź
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pillow Fight Championship (PFC), the world's first Professional Pillow Fighting league, is expanding into Poland! The inaugural PFC Poland Gala will take place Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Łódź, promising the same kind of unforgettable spectacle that has captivated audiences in America, Brazil, Africa and on social media platforms.
In true Pillow Fight Championship fashion, PFC Poland will feature MMA fighters, TikTok stars, influencers, and seasoned athletes go head-to-head in the ring armed not with gloves-but the signature patented PFC combat pillows.
“We're anticipating our partners at PFC Poland to put on an unforgettable show,” said PFC CEO Steve Williams.“We're also very excited for Polish fans to experience what our sport has to offer.”
“Professional Pillow Fighting is truly a global phenomenon,” added Williams.“Poland joins Brazil, Ghana, Nigeria and France as the latest international expansion proving that fans and audiences are craving our fast-paced, hard-hitting but ultimately safe form of combat sports that the entire family can enjoy.”
The card for the May 31 event features an exciting mix of popular Polish personalities from different backgrounds, including:
.Paweł Pawlak
.Karolina Gackowska
.Marta Nastula
.Krystian Wilczak
.Sebastian Kowalczyk vs. Ciapur
.Jacek Piersiak (sumo) vs. Nikola Milanović (judo) – billed as the "hardest pillow fight in history"
Fans can watch the gala LIVE via Pay-Per-View at Playlive .
Next up for PFC is a special event on June 7 at the Italie Deux shopping center in Paris, France, sponsored by INGKA, which is the largest holding company of IKEA.
For more information about PFC: Poland, please visit / and contact Tomasz Jakubowski (...) for media inquiries.
For more information about Pillow Fight Championship, please visit FightPFC and contact Steve Williams (...) or Kevin Powers (... for media inquiries).
