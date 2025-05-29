Health Revolution Begins: Delhi's First Ayushman Arogya Mandir Opens This Week
The official inauguration will take place on May 31, led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The launch is part of a special event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking the completion of 100 days of the current Delhi government. As part of the occasion, 33 new healthcare facilities will also be introduced.
The newly developed Ayushman Arogya Mandir is equipped with several features that set it apart. It offers in-house diagnostic capabilities with 14 types of medical tests now available directly at the clinic. In addition to this, outsourced testing options will enable 79 more diagnostic tests to be accessed through the centre.
The facility is also integrated with the National Immunisation Programme, making routine vaccinations available on-site. In addition to this, yoga sessions will be held every Monday and Friday, and comprehensive family planning services will be offered, including pre- and post-pregnancy care.
The centre will operate daily from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and will be staffed by a medical officer, a nurse, a multipurpose health worker, and a sanitation worker.
Previously, the Mohalla Clinic at the site offered only basic doctor consultations, and most tests had to be done externally. Key services like vaccination were also unavailable. Now, under the new Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir model, all essential health services are being brought under one roof. Local people are quite enthusiastic about the upcoming Arogya Mandir. The BJP government in Delhi has an ambitious plan to expand health services through these centres.
This initiative by the Delhi government aims not only to enhance the quality of healthcare but also to make health services more accessible to the general public.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment