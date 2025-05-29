Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AIIMS Bhopal Launches Life-Saving Mobile App To Empower People & Medical Professionals

2025-05-29 12:45:25
(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal commemorated the World Medicine Emergency Day with launch of a life-saving mobile application 'Code Emergency' on Thursday, officials said.

The application was launched by Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Ajai Singh, during a programme, highlighting its features and benefits to the medical professionals and general public as well.

This transformative app is based on AIIMS Bhopal's 'One State One Health One Emergency' policy of the Madhya Pradesh government initiated last year.

Ajai Singh highlighted that the most notable feature of this app is its inclusive design -- made not only for healthcare professionals but also for the general public.

He told that the app is available in both Hindi and English and functions smoothly even without an internet connection once downloaded.

"Through audio-visual guidelines, the app enables users to administer CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and potentially save lives anywhere. It includes age-appropriate instructions for all age groups," Singh said.

Additionally, the app offers a dropdown menu based on the 'One State One Health One Emergency' policy, providing easy access to information on various emergencies and medical conditions.

He also said that the app will soon be available for free download on the Google Play Store.

"This app is expected to be highly useful not only for the general public but also as a revolutionary tool for doctors and healthcare providers," he added.

On this occasion, AIIMS Bhopal also organised a CPR and First Aid training session for media personnel.

During this one-day training, journalists received hands-on instruction in administering CPR.

"An awareness campaign about this application should be carried out so that more and more people can know about it and get benefitted," Singh added.

