The Inner Circle Acknowledges Amishi Bajaj, MD As A Top Pinnacle Professional

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Amishi Bajaj, a highly skilled and compassionate radiation oncologist, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge cancer treatments for patients with breast, gynecological, genitourinary, and gastrointestinal malignancies. With a patient-first approach, Dr. Bajaj ensures her patients receive state-of-the-art care while prioritizing their emotional and psychological well-being throughout treatment.

Dr. Bajaj is a board-certified radiation oncologist specializing in advanced radiation techniques, including proton therapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, to target and treat complex malignancies effectively. She leverages these innovative technologies at Northwestern University to improve clinical outcomes and enhance patients' quality of life.

Dr. Bajaj's academic and professional journey reflects her unwavering commitment to excellence. She graduated with honors from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor of Science in psychology. She earned her MD from the Chicago Medical School, completed a rotating internship at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and completed her residency in radiation oncology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Bajaj has been a leader in her field, serving as the Immediate Past-Chair of the ARRO Executive Committee of ASTRO (American Society of Radiation Oncology), where she focused on advancing patient safety and treatment quality. Her involvement in the American Association of Women Radiologists, the Radiologic Society of North America, and the Chicago Radiologic Society further underscores her dedication to innovation and professional collaboration.

A fourth-generation physician, Dr. Bajaj honors her family's legacy of medical excellence. She pays tribute to Dr. Ankush Bajaj , to her grandfather, Dr. Ishwar Bajaj, who served as the Director General of Health Services in India, and acknowledges the inspiration provided by her parents, Dr. Ajay Bajaj and Dr. Ameeta Bajaj, who have been steadfast supporters of her journey.

Outside of her professional life, Dr. Bajaj channels her passion for the arts through singing and dancing, performing annually at community functions.

Looking to the future, Dr. Bajaj aims to advance cancer care through innovative research and mentorship, fostering the next generation of radiation oncologists and contributing to groundbreaking cancer treatment methodologies.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle