SCORE Offers Valuable Resources For Marketing Your Small Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SCORE's Startup Roadmap – a step-by-step, how-to guide for starting a business – includes 12 modules, including one specifically focused on marketing . Offered on-demand, the marketing module walks entrepreneurs through how to:



Identify potential customers and attract them to your business

Create a marketing plan unique to your business's product or service Develop a brand identity, including a logo, marketing materials, website and social media

Taking the time to do this work can help set entrepreneurs up for success. "A marketing plan provides a clear direction for your marketing efforts," explains SCORE mentor JD Savelli . "It defines your goals, target audience, messaging and tactics, helping you focus on what matters most."

For established businesses seeking help with marketing specifics, SCORE's Marketing Resources hub offers wide-ranging information to support promoting and growing your brand. Entrepreneurs can also access expert-led webinars on SCORE , both live and on-demand. Register today for these upcoming webinars:



June 5: Instagram Marketing for Your Business: Strategies for Promoting and Growing Your Brand

June 10: How To Create A Marketing Plan For Your Small Business June 18: Creating a Personalized AI Marketing Agent for Your Business

To make the most of these educational resources, SCORE offers free, confidential, personalized mentorship , pairing small business owners with seasoned business professionals who provide guidance on marketing best practices. These one-on-one sessions enable entrepreneurs to receive tailored advice, feedback and recommendations to enhance marketing efforts and overcome specific challenges when it comes to business promotion.

By leveraging the expertise of industry professionals and experienced mentors, small business owners can gain insights and practical advice to refine marketing strategies and achieve sustainable growth.

SCORE client Crystal Lister, founder of STEM education company Mommy and Me: The Listers, sought marketing help from SCORE and was able to make key decisions that helped her business grow. She explains: "SCORE helped me figure out how to streamline my business and improve my revenue. If you're looking to take your business to the next level, SCORE will help you get there with the right tools, resources and strategies to move forward confidently."

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit SCORE .

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

[email protected]

Visit SCORE's media resources to connect with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

SOURCE SCORE