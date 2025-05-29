Women In Bio Announces Presentations And Networking Opportunities At BIO International 2025

BOSTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Bio (WIB) is excited to host four engaging events at the 2025 BIO International conference in Boston June 16-19,2025. Building on years of successful programming at BIO, WIB will host four unique and engaging events designed to connect, inspire, and elevate women across the industry. These gatherings are open to WIB members, supporters, advocates, and guests who are passionate about advancing women's leadership in life sciences.

Monday, June 16 2025 - 8:00am-10:00am EDT - EWIB Breakfast: The Fight for Women in Science – Past and Present (a Fireside Chat)

Join us for an inspiring conversation with Dr. Nancy Hopkins and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kate Zernike, author of The Exceptions, the acclaimed book chronicling the groundbreaking fight for gender equity at MIT. Discover how a group of women scientists changed the course of history-and why their story still matters today.

Tuesday, June 17 2025 - 5:30pm-7:30pm EDT: Plenary Event: Flipping the Script – Powerful Narratives in Women's Health Innovation

The investment landscape today is competitive. The ability to tell a clear, compelling, and consistent story can be the difference between breakthrough funding and another closed door. For women's health founders, crafting that narrative-one that resonates with diverse stakeholders without compromising the core innovation-is both a challenge and a critical opportunity.

WIB president, Dianne Keen-Kim will convene a panel to focus o insights from Seema Kumar (CEO, Cure), Kristen Dahlgren (Founder, Cancer Vaccine Coalition, former journalist for Today and NBC Nightly News), and Claire Love (Partner and Leader of Healthcare Deals Strategy, PwC), attendees will leave with actionable tools to sharpen their own narratives-and help fuel the next era of investment in women's health.

Wednesday, June 18 2025 - 2:00pm-3:00pm EDT: Speed Networking at the Convention - On the Exhibition Floor Booth #3584

This high-energy gathering is all about sparking real connections among women and allies in the life sciences world. Here's how it works: participants will take part in rapid-fire networking rounds, with just 90 seconds to introduce themselves, share insights, and explore potential synergies before rotating to the next conversation.

Please note that a valid BIO pass is required to access the convention floor and participate in this exclusive networking event.

Wednesday, June 18 2025 - 5:30pm-7:30pm EDT - Sip, Savor & Socialize - Women In Bio Executive Cohorts Networking

Join us for an evening of connection and conversation with fellow Women In Bio executive members. Hosted by the WIB Executive Team during the BIO Conference, this relaxed cocktail reception offers an excellent opportunity to network, share insights, and build relationships in a vibrant and welcoming setting.

"We're proud to bring together such a compelling slate of events at BIO 2025," said Dianne Keen-Kim, WIB's National President and Board chair. "Whether you're looking to expand your network, hear from industry trailblazers, or discuss how to make an actionable impact in the life sciences, there's a place for you at WIB@BIO."

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance for these events, as space is limited. More details and RSVP links can be found on the Women In Bio website .

About Women In Bio:

Women In Bio is a dynamic community that empowers women across the life sciences. With nearly 4,000 members and greater than 12,000 individuals engaging in programming across 13 chapters in North America, we foster a vibrant community that connects professionals from diverse backgrounds – from biotech to academia. WIB's programs support women at every stage of their career, from students to board members. Through mentorship, networking and innovative programming, WIB provides touchpoints locally, regionally and nationally to foster innovative thinking across industries and functions, encouraging collaboration. WIB membership is open to all and empowers everyone to be part of a powerful community advancing women in the life sciences.

SOURCE Women In Bio

